Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.22 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,519,000 after buying an additional 570,791 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

ED opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.