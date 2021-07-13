Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.90 Million Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.15% of Encore Wire worth $15,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,833,000 after purchasing an additional 165,638 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 52.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 170,342 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Encore Wire by 89.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after purchasing an additional 213,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $20,523,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.