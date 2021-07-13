Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $74.90 and a 52 week high of $106.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

