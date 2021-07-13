Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,394 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AON were worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on shares of AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.81.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

