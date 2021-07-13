Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 197,843 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 811.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,843 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.24% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

