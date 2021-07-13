Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases Shares of 80,188 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,778,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.32% of RBC Bearings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL stock opened at $199.51 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $208.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,998,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.