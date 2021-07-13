Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,258 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.20% of National Retail Properties worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,566,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,163,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

