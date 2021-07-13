Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105,946 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 259,481.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 98,603 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW stock opened at $211.10 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $212.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.64. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

