Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 15,366 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,366 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Qorvo worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Qorvo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $193.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

