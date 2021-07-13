Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 49,479 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,479 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Medical Properties Trust worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

