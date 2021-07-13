Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 53,569 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,569 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28,458.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 136,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.55 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

