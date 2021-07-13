Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $11.97 Million Position in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 277,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.75% of Vor Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $46,318,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $33,094,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $25,242,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $23,070,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $8,112,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VOR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

