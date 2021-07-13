Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Tiger Brands stock remained flat at $$15.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 585. Tiger Brands has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

