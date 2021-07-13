Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 5.7%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 216,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,828,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. CIBC cut Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 121,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 117,894 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 69,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 33,083 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

