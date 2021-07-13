Timberline Resources Co. (NYSE:TLRS) Director Buys $49,000.00 in Stock

Timberline Resources Co. (NYSE:TLRS) Director David C. Mathewson bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00.

TLRS stock remained flat at $$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. 53,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Timberline Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.