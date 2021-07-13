Timberline Resources Co. (NYSE:TLRS) Director Buys $49,000.00 in Stock

Timberline Resources Co. (NYSE:TLRS) Director David C. Mathewson bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00.
TLRS stock remained flat at $$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. 53,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Timberline Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.22.
