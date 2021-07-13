Time New Bank (TNB) Price Reaches $0.0026

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and $1.94 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.19 or 0.00878612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005435 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

