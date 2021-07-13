TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Position Cut by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,690 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.28% of TimkenSteel worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $3,408,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMST opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMST. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TimkenSteel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

