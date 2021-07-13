Timothy D. Thorne Sells 5,141 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NYSE:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest Co. (NYSE:ARCB) insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $437,499.10.
NYSE ARCB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,639. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $93.96.
About ArcBest
Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.