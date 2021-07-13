Timothy D. Thorne Sells 5,141 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NYSE:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest Co. (NYSE:ARCB) insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $437,499.10.

NYSE ARCB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,639. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

