Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Trading Up 0.3%

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

