Titan Coin (TTN) Price Down 34.4% Over Last Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 26.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $322.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006450 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.