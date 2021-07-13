Titus Wealth Management Acquires 411 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.20.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $407.21. 19,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $414.35. The firm has a market cap of $180.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

