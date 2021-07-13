Titus Wealth Management Sells 27 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Titus Wealth Management lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $42.28 on Tuesday, reaching $3,760.83. The company had a trading volume of 70,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,555. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,759.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,356.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

