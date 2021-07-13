Todd Foley Sells 143,141 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Todd Foley sold 143,141 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $4,974,149.75.

Shares of Olin stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,357. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

