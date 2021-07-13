Todd Foley Sells 1,792 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $59,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $858,526.81.

On Monday, June 28th, Todd Foley sold 7,270 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $248,488.60.

On Friday, June 25th, Todd Foley sold 9,943 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $333,189.93.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Todd Foley sold 622 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $20,513.56.

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Foley sold 16,562 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $571,389.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $484,286.40.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $538,337.64.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $313,582.08.

RPTX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 293,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after buying an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

