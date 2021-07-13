Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Up 550.0% in June

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TMRAY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Pareto Securities raised Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Danske downgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.