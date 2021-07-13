TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 4,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TMOAY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. 750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,769. TomTom has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

