Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Cap Reaches $28.77 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $28.77 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.90 or 0.00095205 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00110145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00159709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,496.24 or 0.99888520 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.71 or 0.00961237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 930,985 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

