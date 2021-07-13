Tornado Cash Trading 21% Lower This Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.90 or 0.00095205 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $28.77 million and $3.22 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00110145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00159709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,496.24 or 0.99888520 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.71 or 0.00961237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 930,985 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

