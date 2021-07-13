Tornado Price Reaches $36.47 on Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $218,807.73 and approximately $43,179.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for $36.47 or 0.00114179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00112535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00153840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,835.81 or 0.99675638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00938205 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.