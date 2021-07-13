TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 744,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE TPGY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,056. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 23,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $317,458.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

