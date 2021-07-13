TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) COO Sells $63,062.20 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $63,062.20.

Ramesh Gopalakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 6,392 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $289,238.00.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

