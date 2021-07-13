Tranche Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $97,854.00 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $16.83 million and $97,854.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00050630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.12 or 0.00809013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005408 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

