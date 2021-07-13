Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.46. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32.

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The company sells, leases, and maintains indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks, and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications.

