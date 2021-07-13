Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Head-To-Head Review

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 2 4 6 0 2.33

Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $20.55, suggesting a potential downside of 9.61%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil -75.92% -3.09% -1.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Murphy Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 1.78 -$1.15 billion ($1.25) -18.18

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Murphy Oil.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

