Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRZBF. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.39.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

