Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Down 1.8%

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.02 and last traded at C$6.04. 242,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 348,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.15.

TRZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Transat A.T. has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$4.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The firm has a market cap of C$227.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.62.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 million. Research analysts predict that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.1999997 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

