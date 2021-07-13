Transcat, Inc. (NYSE:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow Sells 4,371 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NYSE:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 4,371 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $207,491.37.

NYSE:TRNS opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $65.38.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

