Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.00. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 2,508 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.06.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:TCI)
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
