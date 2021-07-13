TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.48% of TransGlobe Energy worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGA opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $137.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 34.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

