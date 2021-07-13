Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Major Shareholder Sells $323,596.50 in Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $323,596.50. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. 293,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,542,216. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Transocean’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIG. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 125,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $15,211,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Transocean by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

