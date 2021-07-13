TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TSYHY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.32. TravelSky Technology has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.11%.

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

