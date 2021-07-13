Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Holdings Lifted by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,564 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.44% of Travere Therapeutics worth $36,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,639,000 after acquiring an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after acquiring an additional 106,204 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 82,628 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 113,468 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

