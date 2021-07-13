Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Major Shareholder Buys $82,700.00 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Advisors L.P. Ortelius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 54,737 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $448,843.40.

On Thursday, June 24th, Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 28,076 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $229,661.68.

On Thursday, June 10th, Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 31,529 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $267,681.21.

TREC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 272,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,650. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $205.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

