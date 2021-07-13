Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, an increase of 2,428.5% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tremor International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Shares of TTTPF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. 15,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,255. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.