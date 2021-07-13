Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.86

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and traded as high as $53.11. Trend Micro shares last traded at $53.11, with a volume of 5,313 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $420.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million.

Trend Micro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

