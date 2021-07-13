Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tri-Tech Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRITF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. Tri-Tech shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 81,000 shares traded.

About Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF)

Tri-Tech Holding Inc provides consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, and technical services. Its Water, Wastewater Treatment and Municipal Infrastructure segment procures and constructs build-transfer processing equipment and processing control systems for the municipal water supply and distribution, wastewater treatment, and gray water recycling activities; and offers municipal facilities engineering and operation management services for related infrastructure construction projects.

