Trias Market Capitalization Achieves $608,556.11 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00052623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00887930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars.

