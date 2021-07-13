Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting Sells 8,400 Shares

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $53,004.00.

Hock Ming Ting also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Hock Ming Ting sold 20,749 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $122,834.08.

NYSE:TRT opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

