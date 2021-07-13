Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$167.22.

TSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$158.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$41.59 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$15.99 and a 52-week high of C$43.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$152.79. The stock has a market cap of C$426.80 million and a PE ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 6.4499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

