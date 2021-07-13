Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given a C$44.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) received a C$44.00 target price from investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

TSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.33.

TSU traded down C$0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.07. The company had a trading volume of 81,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,240. The company has a market cap of C$421.46 million and a P/E ratio of 9.76. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$15.99 and a 1-year high of C$43.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$152.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

